Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

SPCE stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

