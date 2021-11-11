Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 171.05 ($2.23) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 121.60 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

