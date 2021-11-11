Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYBBF shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

