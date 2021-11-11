Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VPG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $512.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25.
VPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
