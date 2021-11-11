Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VPG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $512.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vishay Precision Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.