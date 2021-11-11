Visor.Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $63.17 million and $1.06 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00223986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00092150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,505,900 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

