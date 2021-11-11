Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIST. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

