Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.82.

VSTO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,236. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

