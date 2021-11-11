VITE Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.27 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $65.41 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,026,937,116 coins and its circulating supply is 494,366,006 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

