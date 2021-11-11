VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 73.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,102 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.56.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

