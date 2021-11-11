Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volta Inc – Class A updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,242. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.