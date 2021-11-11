voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%. voxeljet updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VJET traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on VJET shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

