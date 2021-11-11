Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $2,450,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

