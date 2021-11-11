Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.