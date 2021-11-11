Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Vroom updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.700 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $(0.77)-$(0.70) EPS.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 41,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,356. Vroom has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

