Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.Vroom also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.77)-$(0.70) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRM. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,759. Vroom has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

