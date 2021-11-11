Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $464,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 40.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

