Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 38,635 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.