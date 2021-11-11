Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

