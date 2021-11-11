Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 153.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -179.16 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

