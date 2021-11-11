Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAXU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.