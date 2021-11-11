Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.26 Million in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of PLBY Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,911,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000.

Several brokerages have commented on PLBY. Loop Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PLBY opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

