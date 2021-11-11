Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

AGRO stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

