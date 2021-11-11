Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

