Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,741,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $270.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.82. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.14.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

