Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $77.69 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $77.69 million and $5.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.86 or 0.07331606 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00087355 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,853,158 coins and its circulating supply is 78,132,126 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

