Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €32.30 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €32.30 ($38.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARL. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($33.29) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.72 ($31.44).

Shares of Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.26 ($33.25) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.99 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($35.18). The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.53.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

