Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,115 to GBX 1,325. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Watches of Switzerland Group traded as high as GBX 1,262 ($16.49) and last traded at GBX 1,244 ($16.25), with a volume of 534282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,134 ($14.82).

In related news, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total transaction of £10,480,000 ($13,692,187.09).

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 917.62.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.