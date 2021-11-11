Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.
WVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 5,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
