Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

WVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 5,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

