WAX (WAXP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $220.79 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. WAX has a market cap of $980.77 million and approximately $220.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022977 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,806,842,920 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812,361,162 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

