WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

YUM opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

