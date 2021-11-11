WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 334 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

MSCI opened at $642.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $669.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

