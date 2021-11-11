WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 508 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

