WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $361.07 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $365.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

