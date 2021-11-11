WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

