Webcoin (WEB) One Day Volume Tops $44.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Webcoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $18,401.33 and approximately $44.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00226052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Webcoin

WEB is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

