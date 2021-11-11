WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $104.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

