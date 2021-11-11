Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.