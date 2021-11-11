Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gibson Energy (GEI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) recently:

11/3/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$27.00.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.77. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.49.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

