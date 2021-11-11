Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 217.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $846,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,636 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

