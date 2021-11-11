Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 1,289.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,925 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth $105,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

