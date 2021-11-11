Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 93,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 266,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

