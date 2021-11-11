Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 138,725 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 138,725 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Lyft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.