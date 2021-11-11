Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 33,751 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

