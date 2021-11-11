Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Lancaster Colony at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 103,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.53.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

