Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $120.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

