Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 18,414 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $247,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.14 and a 200-day moving average of $285.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

