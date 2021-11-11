Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 5,433 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.15% of LKQ worth $310,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 116,910.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 208,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

