Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 249,148 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.04% of Garmin worth $288,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Garmin by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.82 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

