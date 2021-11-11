Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Prologis worth $271,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $149.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

