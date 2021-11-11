Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.03% of Vipshop worth $275,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 449,294 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,628.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.